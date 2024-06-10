Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1,671.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,953 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.96. 21,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

