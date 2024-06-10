Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,120,000 after acquiring an additional 75,958 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 378,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

