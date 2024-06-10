Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,882 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 670,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,618. The company has a market cap of $560.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

