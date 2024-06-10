Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,420 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker acquired 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker bought 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,396. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

