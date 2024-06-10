Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

