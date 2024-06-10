REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 5%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.38. 322,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 622,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

The stock has a market cap of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $837,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

