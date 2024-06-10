Retirement Capital Strategies Acquires Shares of 375,300 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,290,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $44.95. 1,764,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,919. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

