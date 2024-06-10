Retirement Capital Strategies Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Capital Strategies lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,205,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,867,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.87. 1,956,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,972. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $264.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.