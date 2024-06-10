Retirement Capital Strategies Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,492 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,961. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
