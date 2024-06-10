Retirement Capital Strategies Has $4.42 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 2.31% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 112,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:XVV traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $41.15. 10,914 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

