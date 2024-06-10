Retirement Capital Strategies Lowers Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Retirement Capital Strategies decreased its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.75% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

