Retirement Capital Strategies Takes Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.05% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,993,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 165,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

ITM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.62. 185,696 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

