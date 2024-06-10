Reviewing Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intelligent Group and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 1 3 0 2.75

ICF International has a consensus price target of $162.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.1% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intelligent Group and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A ICF International 4.74% 14.42% 6.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Group and ICF International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Group $2.63 million 5.39 $520,000.00 N/A N/A ICF International $1.96 billion 1.38 $82.61 million $4.92 29.32

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Group.

Summary

ICF International beats Intelligent Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. It provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. Intelligent Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients' business context; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are key to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery; health and social programs; and security and other civilian and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

