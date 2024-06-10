Reviewing Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and Lotus Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $189.54 billion 0.36 $20.13 billion N/A N/A Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.33 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -9.31

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology.

59.5% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Stellantis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -41.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and Lotus Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 1 5 7 0 2.46 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $30.28, suggesting a potential upside of 38.56%. Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lotus Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, and Comau brand names through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

