Richard G. Wolford Sells 11,072 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ELF traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.59. 949,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

