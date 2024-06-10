Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 94,900 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $83,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,344. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.59. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

