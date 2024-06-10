Robeco Schweiz AG Has $40.84 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,594 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.89% of Stericycle worth $40,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

SRCL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

