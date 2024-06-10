Robeco Schweiz AG Has $68.69 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,255 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.40% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $68,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. 547,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

