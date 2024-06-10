Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,782,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.16% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,247,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,094,000 after acquiring an additional 196,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of FERG traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,075. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $144.59 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

