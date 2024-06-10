Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 43,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.87% of Carlisle Companies worth $133,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $408.88. The company had a trading volume of 341,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $231.76 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.79.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

