Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 6,457 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $33,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 717.5% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 14,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,781,000 after acquiring an additional 43,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP traded up $2.47 on Monday, hitting $556.50. The company had a trading volume of 313,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,365. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.13 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $540.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

