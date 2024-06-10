Robert G/ Brown Sells 15,201 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 4,700 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $12,643.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,500.00.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SGRP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. 378,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. SPAR Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

