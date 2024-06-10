Robert G/ Brown Sells 15,201 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $32,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,310.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert G/ Brown sold 4,700 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $12,643.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Robert G/ Brown sold 50,000 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $67,500.00.
SPAR Group Price Performance
SGRP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.37. 378,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market cap of $57.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52. SPAR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
