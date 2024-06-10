Robert Zamarripa Acquires 4,000 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Stock

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.74. 70,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 0.99. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $416.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 176,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,575 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

