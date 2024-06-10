Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.89

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5258571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter worth $6,640,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.