Roth Mkm Trims Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Target Price to $6.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $5.62 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

