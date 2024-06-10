Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$22.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCL.A. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

Shares of TCL.A opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.63. Transcontinental has a one year low of C$10.11 and a one year high of C$15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

