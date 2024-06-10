Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBRK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

