RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $60.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

RXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,393.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,930,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RxSight by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. RxSight has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

