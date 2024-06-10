Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Trading Up 5.6%

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.65. 140,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 170,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SOC

Sable Offshore Stock Up 4.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.