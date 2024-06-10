Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $110,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,812,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.96. 220,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,032. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,009 shares of company stock worth $2,166,731 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

