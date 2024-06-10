Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases 6,500 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Viemed Healthcare worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 20,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,606. The company has a market cap of $277.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Viemed Healthcare Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
