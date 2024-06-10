Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases 6,500 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Viemed Healthcare worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.15. 20,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,606. The company has a market cap of $277.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on VMD

Viemed Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.