Sagimet Biosciences’ (SGMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGMT. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Sagimet Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Happel purchased 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $56,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

