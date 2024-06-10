SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0241

SALT (SALT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $8,488.79 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010340 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,602.91 or 1.00028500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012347 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00092727 BTC.

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02242275 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,669.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

