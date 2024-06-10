Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Up 2%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.90 and last traded at $213.90. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $268.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

