Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

