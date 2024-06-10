Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

SNDR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

