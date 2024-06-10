Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 130.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 0.6% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 725,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.