Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Lessened by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,864. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

