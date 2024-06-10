Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $97.46. 911,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

