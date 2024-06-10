Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Reduced by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after purchasing an additional 484,167 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,248. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

