Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 3,123.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.50 ($40.02).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.28) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.44) to GBX 2,950 ($37.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.44) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.69) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shell Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.70) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($98,090.97). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,723.50 ($34.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,827.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,251 ($28.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961 ($37.94).

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 5,069.77%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

