Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $70.64. 2,574,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,232. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

