Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 6.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.72. 16,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 161,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 12.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,917.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,463 shares of company stock valued at $363,095. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

