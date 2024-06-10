Sheree A. Mize Sells 1,303 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) insider Sheree A. Mize sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $18,528.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $45.71 million and a PE ratio of -17.91. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of ($0.60) million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,485 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

