Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 99.20 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of £267.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.29.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 7.16%. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.40), for a total transaction of £416,041.01 ($533,044.22). 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

