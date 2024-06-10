SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $709.98 million and $82.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,513.06 or 1.00004582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012299 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00092283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,728,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,728,722.7389965 with 1,284,776,139.4192576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.72557666 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $55,158,911.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

