Sirios Capital Management L P Buys 3,500 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Natera were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $40,328.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,372,290.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,372,290.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,106 shares of company stock valued at $24,521,761. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $112.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

