Sirios Capital Management L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Lantheus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,917,000 after acquiring an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,098. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.28. 926,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,432. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

