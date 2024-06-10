Sirios Capital Management L P Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 3.3% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Global Payments by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

