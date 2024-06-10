Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 41,866 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 5.5% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.00. The stock had a trading volume of 694,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,184. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.62. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
